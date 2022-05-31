Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 5.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.95. 7,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 637,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

