Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIAFF opened at $5.38 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.