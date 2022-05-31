Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 11,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,125,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

