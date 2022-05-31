Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

CTHR stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,335 shares of company stock valued at $62,055. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

