Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

