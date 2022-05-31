Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMRX. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chimerix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Chimerix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chimerix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

