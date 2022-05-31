Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,718.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Chinasoft International has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFTLF. Nomura began coverage on shares of Chinasoft International in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chinasoft International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

