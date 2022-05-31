CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 6.8%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.42. 5,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 147,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

