Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

CTRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $97.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Citi Trends by 125.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 161,998 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

