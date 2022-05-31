Citigroup Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $7.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

