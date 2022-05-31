Clearline Capital LP Boosts Stake in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 514,381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 4,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,750. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

