Clearline Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1,501.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,444 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,067,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 313,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. 5,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $86.84.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

