Clearline Capital LP Buys 44,885 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for 1.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned about 1.80% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 300,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 176,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 147,639 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

