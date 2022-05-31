Clearline Capital LP Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Edgewell Personal Care comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 252,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,416 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3,778.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 122,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,317. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

