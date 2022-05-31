Clearline Capital LP Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,975 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

