Clearline Capital LP Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,054 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CCMP. StockNews.com raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $177.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,606. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.25.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.