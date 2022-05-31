Clearline Capital LP Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.85% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth $3,739,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,530,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000.

Get Bowlero alerts:

NYSE BOWL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 10,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOWL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowlero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.