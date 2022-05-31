Clearline Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,032,471 Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,032,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,000. Mirion Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,070,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MIR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

