Clearline Capital LP Takes $3.29 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.48. 64,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 0.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $348,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock worth $4,263,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

