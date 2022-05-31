CloakCoin Trading 133% Higher This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $1,396.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 133% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001816 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006723 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,852,215 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

