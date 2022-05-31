Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of NET opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.91. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,408,600.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 240,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

