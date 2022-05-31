CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

CCNE stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $250,579 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

