Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $74.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,250 shares of company stock worth $81,001. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,548. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.31.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
