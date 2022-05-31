Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 403,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,955. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

