Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.19.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 122,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 96.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 91,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

