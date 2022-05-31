Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $46,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

