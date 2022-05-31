Commerce Bank Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

D opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

