Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.28 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

