Commerce Bank Has $24.06 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $132.23 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

