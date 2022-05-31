Commerce Bank Sells 17,131 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $16,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

