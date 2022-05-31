Commerce Bank Sells 194 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $42,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

