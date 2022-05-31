Commerce Bank Sells 204,510 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,510 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of T opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

