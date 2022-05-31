Commerce Bank Sells 415,101 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 415,101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $34,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

