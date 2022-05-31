Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €22.00 ($23.66) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

