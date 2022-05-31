Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,245,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 385,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,383. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $331.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

