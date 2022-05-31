Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.61. 7,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

