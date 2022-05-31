Consulta Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Consulta Ltd lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 15.4% of Consulta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Consulta Ltd owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $312,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $470.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

