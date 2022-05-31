CorionX Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 4% against the US dollar. CorionX has a market cap of $56,144.60 and $40,023.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,100.84 or 0.99986883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001558 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,167,719 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

