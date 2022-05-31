Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,806 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 105,203 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,094 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,605,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.