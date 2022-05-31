Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,889. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

