Corton Capital Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 87,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Rocket Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,174,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 477,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,955 over the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 70,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,041. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

