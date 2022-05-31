Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,695,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.