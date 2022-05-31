Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $995,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,690 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 204.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period.

PFGC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. 9,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

