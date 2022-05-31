Corton Capital Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,600. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.