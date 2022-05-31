Corton Capital Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
