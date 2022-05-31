Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.0% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,153,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

