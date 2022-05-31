CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Claar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after buying an additional 1,195,881 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,439,000 after buying an additional 1,160,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,583,000 after buying an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 207.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,344,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,532,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CSGP stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.