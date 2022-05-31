Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden (CTRYF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.