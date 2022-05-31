Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYF)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

