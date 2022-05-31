Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,340,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the April 30th total of 28,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 127,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,294,744. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

