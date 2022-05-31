Cowen Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $30.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.54.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 31.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.