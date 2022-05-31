Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 15,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,279. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

